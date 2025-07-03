Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $34,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1,216.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $325.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.36 and its 200 day moving average is $289.09. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $326.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

