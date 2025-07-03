Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $35.63 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $35,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,095,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 95,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 81.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.1% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 313,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

