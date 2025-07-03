Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $36.43 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of TransUnion worth $36,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,540,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,566,000 after acquiring an additional 359,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,779,000 after buying an additional 2,323,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after buying an additional 503,969 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,501,000 after buying an additional 789,497 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $90.15 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

