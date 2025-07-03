Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $37.65 Million Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

