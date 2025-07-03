Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 264,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 159.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 42.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 129,352.9% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Cameco Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.15 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

