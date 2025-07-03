Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,286.50. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,563 shares of company stock worth $9,462,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DKS opened at $206.42 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

