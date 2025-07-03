Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 135,733 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,588,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,733 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $31,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,902 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,433,000 after purchasing an additional 392,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KE by 111,822,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,155,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 3,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,769,000 after buying an additional 7,760,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

