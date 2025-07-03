Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avery Dennison worth $32,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $188,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 426,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after buying an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

