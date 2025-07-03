Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $33,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE KEY opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.