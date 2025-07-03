Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMB opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

