Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 90,408 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.45%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

