Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $108.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.