Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 739,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after acquiring an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $129.40 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

