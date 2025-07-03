Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $32,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $175.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $158.62 and a one year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

