Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,018 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.