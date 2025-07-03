Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 4,820 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,089,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,022,000 after acquiring an additional 414,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Allegion Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ALLE opened at $147.99 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.