Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 50,188 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $27,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Snap by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $209,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 510,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,670.64. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $1,010,115.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,348,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,761,811.10. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,534,791. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

Snap stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

