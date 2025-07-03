Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,106,191 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

