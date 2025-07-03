Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,522 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bunge Global worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 66.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE BG opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.