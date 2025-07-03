Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,808 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Solar worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after acquiring an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 262,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after buying an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. KeyCorp cut First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

