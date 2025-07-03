Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $203,740,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 821,272 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 738.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 499,031 shares during the period.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of SOLV opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
