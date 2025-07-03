Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 63,280 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of LKQ worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,678,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.57 on Thursday. LKQ Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

