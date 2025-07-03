Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.9% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $228.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

