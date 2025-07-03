Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 839 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $153.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

