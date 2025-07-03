Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 55,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

