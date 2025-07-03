Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,074.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $731.32 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.99.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.