The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CLX opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.