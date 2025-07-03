The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.43.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,090. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.