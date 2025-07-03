The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,742,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:EL opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

