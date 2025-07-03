TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
