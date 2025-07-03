Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $32,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,778.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

