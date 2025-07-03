UBS Group Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $21.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAG. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

