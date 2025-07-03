Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.8%

UAA stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $68,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

