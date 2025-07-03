United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of United Therapeutics worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,951,939 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $295.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

