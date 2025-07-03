Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $123.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Visteon by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 558.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

