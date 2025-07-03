Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $265.64 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

