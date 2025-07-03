Wall Street Financial Group Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,766 shares of company stock valued at $105,135,650 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $713.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

