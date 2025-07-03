Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Waters by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Waters Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WAT opened at $351.76 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

