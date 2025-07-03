Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 16,236 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $292.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

