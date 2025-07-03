Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,766 shares of company stock valued at $105,135,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $713.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $651.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.29.

Get Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.