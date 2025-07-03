WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

WEC opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

