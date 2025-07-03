Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of WABC stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

