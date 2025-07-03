Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Position Reduced by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Western New England Bancorp worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 284,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 910,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $200.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

