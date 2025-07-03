Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $514.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 226.78% and a negative return on equity of 201.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 514,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

