Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 294.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,535 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,626.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,583.02. The trade was a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $199,658.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,003.83. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,196 shares of company stock worth $6,885,843 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

