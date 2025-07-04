17,085 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,722,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Expand Energy stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

