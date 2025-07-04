17,595 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $129.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

