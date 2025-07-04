Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $5.98. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 477,431 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

