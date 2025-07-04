Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $5.98. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 477,431 shares changing hands.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.