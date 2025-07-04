Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) and MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acmat and MetLife”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Acmat alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acmat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MetLife $70.99 billion 0.75 $4.43 billion $6.15 12.93

Profitability

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Acmat.

This table compares Acmat and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acmat N/A N/A N/A MetLife 6.08% 20.89% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Acmat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MetLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Acmat has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acmat and MetLife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acmat 0 0 0 0 0.00 MetLife 0 1 12 0 2.92

MetLife has a consensus price target of $94.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Given MetLife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than Acmat.

Summary

MetLife beats Acmat on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acmat

(Get Free Report)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acmat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acmat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.