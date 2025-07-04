Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Acuity by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Acuity by 45.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

Acuity Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

